The Colorado Buffaloes, much like every college football program around the nation, is dealing with players entering the transfer portal and potentially leaving the team.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has had to work with both ends of the portal, signing players who have entered and dealing with those who are leaving. Savion Washington headlined the list of Buffaloes players who entered the transfer portal. Cormani McClain, a former five-star recruit who stunningly joined Colorado, also entered the portal.

Buffaloes defensive back Shilo Sanders, one of Coach Prime’s sons on the team, put out the bat signal to prospective players looking to switch to a new team. He urged defenders to contact him and offensive players to reach out to his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

He also had a note.

"This not Last Chance U," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, referring to the Netflix series that took an in-depth look at college programs that do not necessarily get as much attention as the major FBS schools.

Deion Sanders oversaw a major roster overhaul last year. Colorado had 53 incoming transfers and a total of 86 new players for the 2023 campaign.

The head coach was maligned for his use of the transfer portal to bolster the roster, but the tune changed as soon as the Buffaloes started to win.

Colorado entered the season like a lion, winning four out of their first six games. However, the team ended on a six-game losing streak with close losses to USC, Stanford and Arizona.

There might not be the same hype around Colorado this year, but winning will put the national spotlight back on Coach Prime’s team.