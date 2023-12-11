Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée clarifies details of split, says it was her decision to end relationship

Tracey Edmonds is clarifying the details surrounding her break up from Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, revealing on social media that it was her decision to call off their engagement.

Edmonds, who had been with the NFL legend for more than a decade and had been engaged to him since 2019, first announced the split on Instagram last week. In her post, she said the pair "mutually decided" to end the relationship.

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love... We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," the post read.

"Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!"

Sanders commented on the post, calling Edmonds a "blessing to me."

"I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!"

However, Edmonds set the record straight on Sunday.

"I want to clarify that it was my decision to end the relationship, despite any different narratives being presented," she said in an Instagram post, according to People.

"I've chosen to prioritize myself and my family, moving forward towards a future where I am valued, treated with honesty, and free to embrace the happiness and respect I deserve."

Edmonds added that her post was necessary to address the "falsehoods" being presented.

The TV and film producer began their relationship in 2012 and were engaged in 2019. Sanders has two children with his first wife and three children with his second wife. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders both played for the Buffaloes and Jackson State under their father.

Edmonds has two children from a previous relationship.

Sanders posted a positive message to X on Sunday, saying "I'm so Thankful I can't help but smile! Wow, God is so so Good!"

On Monday morning he posted another uplifting message, "You can, u will, u must & You've got to. Everything u need is on the inside of u. Life applies pressure on u so u can develop into what u need & who u need to be. God only allows what he knows u can handle & what u need to be the best u. Embrace the process & don't ever doubt God."

Sanders was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated after he led Colorado to a 4-8 record. The Buffaloes went 1-11 the previous season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.