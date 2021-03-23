Deion Sanders unhappy with Alabama State's trolling after first Jackson State loss of the season

Deion Sanders, the head coach of Jackson State, was none too pleased with Alabama State’s trolling after the team’s 35-28 loss Saturday.

Alabama State put an old photo of Sanders during his "Primetime" days in the NFL on the video board after the loss. Sanders spoke out about it after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Childish," he said of the photo, via the Clarion Ledger. "It is what it is. They know they messed up."

He added: "I’m going to call them out on it. That’s what it was. They tried to respond with a bit of foolishness. We’ve got to keep it on the field and make it about the kids, make it about the fans. It’s not about me."

Adding to Sanders’ aggravation was the lack of Jackson State fans. Sanders said Alabama State didn’t provide tickets for the team and didn’t allow his team into the locker room until Saturday.

COLLEGE PRO DAYS BECOME SPEED SCOUTING WITH NO NFL COMBINE

Alabama State coach Donald Hill-Eley told reporters he didn’t know the picture of Sanders would pop up.

"No, I don't look up and around most of the time," he said, via the newspaper. "I'm only in charge of the guys with the helmets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers came into the game undefeated, but the Hornets handed them their first loss of the season and of Sanders’ career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.