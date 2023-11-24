Deion Sanders says Pro Football Hall of Famer joining Colorado staff

Help appears to be on the way for Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders , as there will now be two Pro Football Hall of Famers on the staff in Boulder.

On his weekly radio show before his Buffaloes play their final game of the season, Sanders was asked about former NFL star Warren Sapp joining the coaching staff.

"I’m excited about Coach Sapp. He’s a dear friend and I love to life. He’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table. The kids are going to love him. As far as the recruits as well. They’re going to love him," Sanders said "The Colorado Football Coaches Show" when asked about Sapp.

Colorado has not announced Sapp’s addition, but he has been around the team in an unofficial capacity this season.

DEION SANDERS' ROLLER-COASTER FIRST YEAR AT COLORADO: A TIMELINE

Sapp appeared to confirm the news when he responded to a video on X of Sanders discussing his arrival.

"Reinforcement is On The Way!!" Sapp posted.

Sapp was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after 13 seasons in the NFL, seven of which resulted in Pro Bowl selections.

He finished his career with 96.5 sacks and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

"First of all, he’s a technician," Sanders said when asked what he sees in Sapp. "Great players, the commonality that most people don’t understand, they have a serious level of intellect about the game that’s tremendous. You may not see it or hear them articulate it, but it’s a certain level of intellect that when you get together, you’re like ‘Wow.’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think the most beautiful moment I’ve seen is after practice he was in the hot tub with the whole darn defensive line," Sanders continued. "And he was just going over stuff. It was just unbelievable. Like, Warren Sapp is in the hot tub. There’s probably 4,000 pounds in the hot tub right now."

Colorado has had an up-and-down season, jumping out to a 3-0 start in Sanders’ first year as head coach.

However, the Buffaloes are in the midst of a brutal stretch, losing seven of their last eight games, including a blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12.

"We didn’t accomplish what we wanted, but we accomplished what we needed," Sanders said Tuesday when asked how he would rate his first season if they defeat Utah on Saturday. "I think hope is instilled tremendously in the city, in the student body, within this team, within this building, and you see the direction that we’re heading.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, the things that you look to as a loss, some kind of way I see it as a win. We didn’t do certainly what I wanted to do. But, we’re doing tremendously, much more than what was done. So, you’ve got to put it in perspective."