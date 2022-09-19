Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Major League Soccer
Published

DC United's Taxi Fountas accused of making 'racist comment' toward Inter Miami's Damion Lowe

Inter Miami won the match 3-2

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Racism allegations overshadowed Inter Miami’s 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night.

D.C. United midfielder Taxi Fountas was accused of using a racial slur toward Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe during their match. Players revealed afterward they were ready to walk off the field if something was not done about what they believed Fountas said.

Head coach Phil Neville of Inter Miami celebrates after the MLS game against D.C. United at Audi Field on Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Head coach Phil Neville of Inter Miami celebrates after the MLS game against D.C. United at Audi Field on Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"It was a racist comment," Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. "It was unacceptable. A word was used. I think it's unacceptable in society. A word was used, I think, the worst word in the world. And that's it, really."

Fountas scored the game-tying goal and a short time after received a yellow card with Lowe, who is Black, after exchanging words in the 62nd minute. Neville spoke to D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney, and Fountas was removed from the game.

"There was a complaint, which I’m sure will get investigated. Not much more I can say," Rooney said.

DeAndre Yedlin said Fountas used the slur as Lowe was walking away from their incident. Fountas said the players were ready to walk off the field, and now the ball is in Major League Soccer’s court to do something about it.

ARSENAL YOUNGSTER MAKES PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY IN DEBUT

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (R) talks to D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, #11, after removing him from the game against Inter Miami CF after receiving a yellow card for an incident involving Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe (not pictured) in the second half at Audi Field Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. 

D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney (R) talks to D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, #11, after removing him from the game against Inter Miami CF after receiving a yellow card for an incident involving Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe (not pictured) in the second half at Audi Field Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

"At the end of the day, it doesn't even feel like a win because of that incredibly dark moment," Yedlin said. "So now, we'll see what MLS does about it. My eyes will be on that a lot, to see what kind of action they take, because it's now up to them to take action and make a stand and show this not only has no place in the game but no place in society."

MLS said an investigation "will begin promptly."

Referee Ismail Elfath (M) shows a yellow card to Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe, #31, and D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, #11, after an incident in the second half at Audi Field Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. 

Referee Ismail Elfath (M) shows a yellow card to Inter Miami CF defender Damion Lowe, #31, and D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, #11, after an incident in the second half at Audi Field Sept. 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously," the league said.

Yedlin assisted on Gonzalo Higuain’s header in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.