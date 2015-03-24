Davis converts PK to help Houston earn draw with RBNY

Houston, TX (SportsNetwork.com) - Brad Davis converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to help the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 draw with Red Bull New York on Friday at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Houston entered the contest having lost its last five games while failing to score in any of those matches.

But the hosts got off to a flying start by scoring inside the opening minute as Kofi Sarkodie got down the right wing and crossed the ball to the middle of the area for Giles Barnes, who powered a header past goalkeeper Luis Robles.

New York responded 12 minutes later to level the contest when Eric Alexander played a long ball over the top that allowed Bradley Wright-Phillips to drift underneath the pass and drive a low shot under Houston netminder Tally Hall for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Thierry Henry nearly created a brilliant goal five minutes after the break when his clever flick inside the box found Tim Cahill for a volley that struck the post.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 72nd minute when a left-wing cross from Ambroise Oyongo was finished off with a looping header from Wright-Phillips that nestled just inside the right post.

However, Houston was able to claim its first point in six games as New York defender Chris Duvall was whistled for handling the ball inside his own penalty area, allowing Davis to send Robles the wrong way from the spot.