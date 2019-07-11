David Ortiz needed third surgery after suffering complications from gunshot wound, wife says

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz underwent a third surgery for complications after suffering a gunshot wound in a shooting at a Dominican Republic bar last month, his wife said Thursday.

The Red Sox issued a health update on Ortiz on behalf of his wife, Tiffany.

“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound. The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital,” the statement said. “David is recovering well and is in good spirits.

“We continue to be incredibly appreciative of his kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time.

Police said Ortiz wasn’t the intended target in the shooting that left him with a gunshot wound and forced doctors to remove his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

A suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting, police said. The alleged mastermind of the attack had so far paid only $10,000 to people hired to arrange the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernandez, according to authorities.

Police said the hitmen confused Ortiz with Fernandez. Both men were sharing a table at the time.

Ortiz was shot and immediately taken to a hospital in the Dominican Republic before being flown to Boston for further treatment.

Police said 14 people have been arrested in the case and they were searching for others.

Oritz has been in the hospital since the June 9 shooting. His wife said late last month that Ortiz was released from intensive care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.