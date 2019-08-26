David Ortiz shares first photos since Dominican Republic shooting, looking into attack independently

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz posted the first photos of himself on social media since he was wounded in a shooting at a Dominican Republic bar more than two months ago.

Ortiz and his wife, Tiffany, were helping move their daughter, Alex, into her college dorm. Ortiz shared a sweet message along with two photos.

“A life experience take place on us dropping off one of my kids at college..... good luck with everything and remember 'to be great you have to bring the best out of you everyday' lov you....mom & dad!!!”

The photos come amid the ex-slugger's reported hiring of former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis to lead an independent investigation into the Dominican Republic shooting.

“He’s damn interested in finding out what really happened,” Joe Baerlein, a spokesman for Ortiz, told the Boston Globe, adding that Ortiz hasn’t spoken to Dominican Republic authorities about the shooting since after surgery in Santo Domingo.

Baerlein said U.S. officials haven’t spoken to Ortiz either.

“David has been carefully monitoring the government and police investigation,” Baerlein told the Boston Globe. “He had no basis for a long time to challenge their theory of mistaken identity. However, as new facts continue to come up, it lends some optimism that there may be some other conclusions that are drawn before it’s over about why David was shot.”

Dominican National Police Colonel Frank Felix Duran Mejia told the Boston Globe that investigators looked into other possible motives behind the shooting but they were unsubstantiated. He added that Ortiz was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ortiz was shot at a Santo Domingo bar on June 9. The bullet passed through his lower back, piercing his lower intestines and organs. He had to have some of his intestines and gallbladder removed.