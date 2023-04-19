Dave Wilcox, Hall of Famer who played for 49ers, dead at 80

Dave Wilcox, a Hall of Fame linebacker who spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died, the organization announced Thursday. He was 80.

Wilcox was a third-round pick of the 49ers in 1964 and played for the team through the 1974 season. He made his debut at 22 years old and played until he was 32. He earned himself seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pros.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "He transformed the outside linebacker position — one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave's wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come."

ANTONIO BROWN REVEALS WHY FRIENDSHIP WITH TOM BRADY WENT SOUR

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, Wilcox was known for his physical style of football that neutralized tight ends at the lien of scrimmage. He missed only one game in 11 years.

He helped the 49ers to the NFC title game in 1970 and 1971 but lost to the Dallas Cowboys both times. In 144 games, he had 14 interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilcox was also taken in the AFL Draft by the Houston Oilers in 1964 but opted to play for the 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.