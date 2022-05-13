Expand / Collapse search
Danny Woodhead, former NFL running back, close to qualifying for US Open

Woodhead most notably played for the Patriots during his career

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Former NFL player Danny Woodhead’s golfed his way into potentially qualifying for June’s U.S. Open.

The retired running back shot an even-par 71 from Omaha Country Club earlier this week, a score good enough to enable him to advance to sectional qualifying taking place between the end of May and early June.

San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) catches a first half touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Bruce Carter (54) during their NFL football game in San Diego, California September 29, 2013.

Should Woodhead’s 36-hole score place high-enough, he’ll earn a spot in the 122nd U.S. Open, slated to be played June 16th – 19th in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fittingly, Brookline is just over 20 miles way from New England’s Foxborough Stadium, home of the Patriots – the team in which he played two and a half of his ten NFL seasons for.

Woodhead was one of five golfers to advance from a field of 84 participants. His Wednesday round included four birdies, four bogeys and ten holes in which he shot par.

New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (39) dives for yardage in the first half of their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee September 9, 2012.

Not bad for an undersized ex-running back who amassed nearly 5,000 total yards and scored 32 touchdowns throughout his NFL career. Even more impressive when you consider that he stands 5’8″ and went undrafted out of tiny Chardon State.

When a Twitter user posted video of Woodhead sinking a long putt during Wednesday’s qualifying, the 37-year-old jokingly replied: "I kinda look stupid here."

New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead celebrates after his touchdown in the end of the second quarter during their NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game against the New York Giants in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012.

That’s far from accurate. If anything, Woodhead looked like he belonged on Tour.