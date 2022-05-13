Danny Woodhead, former NFL running back, close to qualifying for US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL player Danny Woodhead’s golfed his way into potentially qualifying for June’s U.S. Open.

The retired running back shot an even-par 71 from Omaha Country Club earlier this week, a score good enough to enable him to advance to sectional qualifying taking place between the end of May and early June.

Should Woodhead’s 36-hole score place high-enough, he’ll earn a spot in the 122nd U.S. Open, slated to be played June 16th – 19th in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fittingly, Brookline is just over 20 miles way from New England’s Foxborough Stadium, home of the Patriots – the team in which he played two and a half of his ten NFL seasons for.

Woodhead was one of five golfers to advance from a field of 84 participants. His Wednesday round included four birdies, four bogeys and ten holes in which he shot par.

Not bad for an undersized ex-running back who amassed nearly 5,000 total yards and scored 32 touchdowns throughout his NFL career. Even more impressive when you consider that he stands 5’8″ and went undrafted out of tiny Chardon State.

When a Twitter user posted video of Woodhead sinking a long putt during Wednesday’s qualifying, the 37-year-old jokingly replied: "I kinda look stupid here."

That’s far from accurate. If anything, Woodhead looked like he belonged on Tour.