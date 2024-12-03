Dana Dimel, longtime college football coach, dead at 62

College football coach Dana Dimel died Tuesday. He was 62.

The Illinois football program, for which Dimel was serving as a senior offensive assistant, confirmed his unexpected death.

The former coach died in his sleep, his agent, Pete Roussel, said.

Dimel spent six seasons as the head coach at UTEP before his most recent role at Illinois. He also served as the head coach at Wyoming in the late '90s before leading the Houston Cougars from 2000-02.

Dimel earned All-American honors during his stint as an offensive lineman at Kansas State before he made the leap to coaching. After serving in a variety of assistant roles under Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, Dimel was named the Wildcats' offensive coordinator ahead of the 1995 season.

Dimel returned to Kansas State in 2009 and regained his offensive coordinator title. His second stint with the Wildcats ended in 2017, but his complete tenure spanned 20 seasons. During that time, Dimel was part of a staff that coached in 12 bowl games and won the Big 12 championship in 2012.

Snyder released a statement Tuesday.

"Obviously, we are very saddened by the passing of Dana," Snyder said in a statement. "He was a special friend and coaching companion. I admired his passion for helping his players and fellow coaches. He was a big part of the development of the Kansas State football program, and, along with his wife Julie, very meaningful in the Manhattan community."

Dimel had a head coaching record at the FBS level of 50-88. Illinois named Dimel the football program's senior offensive assistant in July.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Dimel had an immeasurable impact on Illinois and college football.

"He affected the lives of countless coaches, players and staff members for more than three decades in college football," Bielema said in a statement. "His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed."

