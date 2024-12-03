Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Dana Dimel, longtime college football coach, dead at 62

Dimel was the head coach of three college football programs during his career

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

College football coach Dana Dimel died Tuesday. He was 62.

The Illinois football program, for which Dimel was serving as a senior offensive assistant, confirmed his unexpected death.

The former coach died in his sleep, his agent, Pete Roussel, said.

Dimel spent six seasons as the head coach at UTEP before his most recent role at Illinois. He also served as the head coach at Wyoming in the late '90s before leading the Houston Cougars from 2000-02.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dana Dimel walks off the field

UTEP Miners head coach Dana Dimel walks off the field after a defeat against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2023. (Zachary BonDurant/USA Today Sports)

Dimel earned All-American honors during his stint as an offensive lineman at Kansas State before he made the leap to coaching. After serving in a variety of assistant roles under Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, Dimel was named the Wildcats' offensive coordinator ahead of the 1995 season.

RISING COACHING STAR AMIR ABDUR-RAHIM'S DEATH EVOKES TRIBUTES IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL WORLD

Dimel returned to Kansas State in 2009 and regained his offensive coordinator title. His second stint with the Wildcats ended in 2017, but his complete tenure spanned 20 seasons. During that time, Dimel was part of a staff that coached in 12 bowl games and won the Big 12 championship in 2012.

Snyder released a statement Tuesday.

"Obviously, we are very saddened by the passing of Dana," Snyder said in a statement. "He was a special friend and coaching companion. I admired his passion for helping his players and fellow coaches. He was a big part of the development of the Kansas State football program, and, along with his wife Julie, very meaningful in the Manhattan community."

Dana Dimel looks on

Dana Dimel, 1962-2024 (Gaby Velasquez/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Dimel had a head coaching record at the FBS level of 50-88. Illinois named Dimel the football program's senior offensive assistant in July.

Dana Dimel smiles

Head UTEP football coach Dana Dimel congratulates seniors recognized before a game against FIU at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 19, 2022. (Gaby Velasquez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network)

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Dimel had an immeasurable impact on Illinois and college football.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He affected the lives of countless coaches, players and staff members for more than three decades in college football," Bielema said in a statement. "His influence on our program was incredible to witness and be a part of. His infectious positive energy had a major impact on me, our players and everyone in our building every day. He will be dearly missed."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.