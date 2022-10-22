Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Published

Dalvin Cook's touchdown to ice Vikings game cost him over $7,000

Cook threw football from touchdown into stands

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Late in the fourth quarter, Dalvin Cook took a 53-yard touchdown to the house to essentially put the game away — it gave the Minnesota Vikings a 22-10 lead over the Miami Dolphins with 3:15 to go.

Amped up, Cook launched the ball into the stands of Hard Rock Stadium.

That prompted the NFL to hit him with a $7,426 fine.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown with fans against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown with fans against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

According to Boardroom, that is the amount one pays the first time they throw a ball into the stands — which bumps up to $12,731 on a second offense.

Through five weeks of the NFL season (Week 6 has not yet been included in Spotac's data), the NFL handed out a total of 23 fines totaling $249,776 for unsportsmanlike conduct, taunting and celebrations.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were fined $10,609 and $9,577, respectively, for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network.

Micah Parsons (11) and Trevon Diggs (7) of the Dallas Cowboys tackle Nick Vannett of the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans.

Micah Parsons (11) and Trevon Diggs (7) of the Dallas Cowboys tackle Nick Vannett of the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The fine total through Week 5 puts the NFL on pace for a total of $899,193 in fines for those infractions. That would blow away last year's mark of $705,063 on 74 infractions.