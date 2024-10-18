Dak Prescott gets engaged with help from seven-month-old daughter: 'Daddy has a question for you'

Dak Prescott will finally have a ring.

No, it's not the Super Bowl ring that Dallas Cowboys fans are patiently waiting for, but for his own sake, this one might be even better.

Prescott and his now-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced that they are engaged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a solid use of time for Prescott, as the Cowboys are on their bye week following a tough 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Prescott also executed his plan flawlessly and got some help from the couple's seven-month-old daughter, Margaret.

In an Instagram story, Prescott posted a photo of the family of three, captioning it "4ever," perhaps a play on his jersey number.

But there was a message written on their daughter's shirt.

SEAN PAYTON'S BRONCOS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEPLETED SAINTS ROSTER IN HEAD COACH'S RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS

"Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you," the daughter's shirt read, with the let O in "you" as an engagement ring.

It's a year that keeps getting better for Prescott, who inked a $240 million deal just before the season started, locking him up in Dallas for the next four years.

On the field, though, it has been a different story, as the blowout loss to Detroit put them at 3-3 on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It won't be an easy return from the bye week, though, as they face the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.