Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott gets engaged with help from seven-month-old daughter: 'Daddy has a question for you'

Prescott made good use of his bye week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dak Prescott will finally have a ring.

No, it's not the Super Bowl ring that Dallas Cowboys fans are patiently waiting for, but for his own sake, this one might be even better.

Prescott and his now-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced that they are engaged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dak Prescott with fiancee

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend an in-store event at David Yurman on May 16, 2024, in Dallas, Texas.  (Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman)

It was a solid use of time for Prescott, as the Cowboys are on their bye week following a tough 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Prescott also executed his plan flawlessly and got some help from the couple's seven-month-old daughter, Margaret.

In an Instagram story, Prescott posted a photo of the family of three, captioning it "4ever," perhaps a play on his jersey number.

But there was a message written on their daughter's shirt.

Dak with family

Quarterback Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, holding his baby MJ, talks with his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, with running back Ezekiel Elliott, #15, looking on following a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at Cowboys training camp on August 8, 2024, in Oxnard, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

SEAN PAYTON'S BRONCOS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEPLETED SAINTS ROSTER IN HEAD COACH'S RETURN TO NEW ORLEANS

"Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you," the daughter's shirt read, with the let O in "you" as an engagement ring.

It's a year that keeps getting better for Prescott, who inked a $240 million deal just before the season started, locking him up in Dallas for the next four years.

On the field, though, it has been a different story, as the blowout loss to Detroit put them at 3-3 on the season.

Dak Prescott walks off field

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after the team's NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It won't be an easy return from the bye week, though, as they face the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.