D-Backs crush Giants; San Francisco out of playoff chase

San Francisco joined the ranks of teams that have learned how tough it is to repeat as World Series champions.

The Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention Saturday with a 15-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second edition of a three-game set.

In an eerie bit of foreshadowing, the lights went out at Chase Field in the seventh inning when Arizona held an 11-2 lead. The delay lasted 28 minutes.

"That game started out bad and gradually got worse," said Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

Gerardo Parra went 2-for-3 with four RBI, while Ryan Roberts added two hits, three RBI and two runs scored for the NL West champion Diamondbacks, who clinched the division Friday night.

Roberts said the team took it upon themselves to give 100 percent even after their celebration the night before.

"Obviously you don't want to go out and give any games away," he said, "and tonight would be no different."

Ian Kennedy (21-4) tossed six innings of two-run ball to pick up the win and hit a two-run double to cap a six-run first inning. He scattered five hits while fanning four, and once again strengthened his case for NL Cy Young consideration.

Eric Surkamp (2-1) didn't make it out of the first frame as he was charged with six runs on three hits and four walks while retiring only two batters.

The Giants walked 13 batters in the game.

Pablo Sandoval went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for the Giants, who have lost three straight and four of their past five.

Justin Christian led off the game with a double to left, and scored on a Sandoval single.

But the Diamondbacks jumped out to a 6-1 lead with their six-run first. The inning was highlighted by a pair of two-run singles by Roberts and Parra, while Kennedy launched his two-run double over the head of the center fielder Christian.

Parra's hit came only after Giants second baseman Mike Fontenot ran into second base umpire Bruce Dreckman, allowing the ball to get through the infield.

Bochy thought the play could have made a difference.

"(Surkamp) gets out of the inning, gets his feet on the ground, could be a different game," Bochy said.

"That's the way it seems like it's gone, not much you can do about it," the manager said. "We walked 12 guys. Come on, that shouldn't happen, but I agree if he gets out of that inning, could be different, hopefully a much better ball game than what it was."

The Giants scored a run in the sixth on a Sandoval double to bring home Fontenot.

Arizona tacked on five more runs in the sixth. Roberts slapped an RBI single to left, Parra lifted a sacrifice fly, Collin Cowgill brought in a run with a groundout, Henry Blanco launched an RBI triple to center and pinch-hitter Sean Burroughs singled in a run.

After the power outage in the seventh inning, the Diamondbacks came back from the game interruption to score three more. Pinch-hitter Geoff Blum and Parra hit a pair of RBI doubles, and Cowgill grounded into a force out to score Lyle Overbay, who reached on a walk.

Overbay lined an RBI double into left to make it a 15-2 game in the eighth.

Game Notes

Sandoval is 12-for-21 (.571) with four home runs and nine RBI during San Francisco's current 10-game road trip which concludes on Sunday...With his 21st win, Kennedy moves one-game ahead of Clayton Kershaw for the NL wins title.