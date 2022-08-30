Cy Young Award contender lands on injured list with calf injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Astros are losing their ace right as the postseason is just around the corner.

The team announced on Tuesday that Justin Verlander has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right calf injury.

The Astros' ace was pulled in his last start after three innings after he said he felt a pop in his calf – in his appearance prior, despite throwing six no-hit innings, he was yanked after 91 pitches.

Verlander missed the entire 2021 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after he made just one start the season prior, but he has been his vintage self this season. In fact, this season – his 17th – has been his best.

The 39-year-old leads all of baseball with a 1.84 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, and 16 wins.

Verlander, though, believes he avoided a worst-case scenario.

"It is an injury. It's not nothing. I went on the IL, so it is disappointing," he said, via the Houston Chronicle, "but on the spectrum of calf injuries go, this is as good of news as I could have gotten."

Astros' general manager James Click echoed Verlander's sentiments, saying they received "relatively good news" on his MRI.

While the severity of the injury is a little grim, the Astros can be cautious with the three-time Cy Young Award winner – they lead the AL West by 11.5 games, and they own the top-seed in the American League by four games over the New York Yankees.

Because Houston won the season series over the Yanks, they also own the tiebreaker, while the Yankees have been spiraling rapidly, losing 17 of their last 26 games.