Charlie Kirk

Cubs' Matt Shaw leaves team to attend Charlie Kirk memorial service: reports

Kirk posted a photo with Shaw and Michael Busch earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump blasts those praising Charlie Kirk's killing: 'Sick approval'

Trump blasts those praising Charlie Kirk's killing: 'Sick approval'

President Donald Trump said people who praised the killing of a father with two beautiful children are "major losers."

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw was away from the team on Sunday as they took on the Cincinnati Reds to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

The Cubs didn’t confirm that Shaw was away at Kirk’s service, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported that manager Craig Counsell mentioned to the media that Shaw was at a funeral for a friend.

Matt Shaw slaps hands

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) high fives teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 19, 2025.  (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

"Matt Shaw was unavailable today," Counsell said. "He attended the funeral of a friend."

The 23-year-old knew the conservative influencer personally. Kirk posted a photo of himself at Wrigley Field alongside Shaw and Michael Busch last month. Shaw was scratched from the lineup on Sept. 10 – the day Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University – for personal reasons. He later entered the game as a pinch hitter, according to The Athletic.

More than 90,000 attended Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Matt Shaw talks to reporters

Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) is interviewed after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 26, 2025. (Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images)

The Cubs were among the teams in MLB to pay tribute to Kirk. The team called for an end to "all political violence."

"May all of us as Americans come together in solidarity to strengthen our nation, end these senseless acts and turn to civil discourse to discuss our differences," a message said before the game was said throughout the ballpark before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The flag at Wrigley Field was flown at half-staff in accordance with MLB’s request that teams follow President Donald Trump’s presidential proclamation.

The New York Yankees also paid tribute to Kirk at Yankee Stadium.

Charlie Kirk's mentor reveals lasting impact: 'Only the Holy Spirit can do this' Video

Chicago lost to Cincinnati on Sunday, 1-0. The team has already clinched a playoff berth.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

