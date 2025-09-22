Cubs' Matt Shaw leaves team to attend Charlie Kirk memorial service: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw was away from the team on Sunday as they took on the Cincinnati Reds to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona, according to multiple reports.

The Cubs didn’t confirm that Shaw was away at Kirk’s service, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported that manager Craig Counsell mentioned to the media that Shaw was at a funeral for a friend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Matt Shaw was unavailable today," Counsell said. "He attended the funeral of a friend."

The 23-year-old knew the conservative influencer personally. Kirk posted a photo of himself at Wrigley Field alongside Shaw and Michael Busch last month. Shaw was scratched from the lineup on Sept. 10 – the day Kirk was assassinated on the campus of Utah Valley University – for personal reasons. He later entered the game as a pinch hitter, according to The Athletic.

More than 90,000 attended Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DODGERS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH IN CLAYTON KERSHAW'S FINAL REGULAR-SEASON HOME GAME

The Cubs were among the teams in MLB to pay tribute to Kirk. The team called for an end to "all political violence."

"May all of us as Americans come together in solidarity to strengthen our nation, end these senseless acts and turn to civil discourse to discuss our differences," a message said before the game was said throughout the ballpark before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The flag at Wrigley Field was flown at half-staff in accordance with MLB’s request that teams follow President Donald Trump’s presidential proclamation.

The New York Yankees also paid tribute to Kirk at Yankee Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago lost to Cincinnati on Sunday, 1-0. The team has already clinched a playoff berth.