Cubs earn 4-2 victory over Reds in 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams game

The Chicago Cubs took home the second MLB at Field of Dreams game over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night, 4-2.

Before the game started, MLB paid tribute to the film that bears the game's name. Former Reds Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad, Ken Griffey Sr., walked out of the corn, recited the famous lines of the final scene of the film and had a catch in the outfield surrounded by several children and adults.

Then, the teams, along with a couple of their legends like Ferguson Jenkins and Johnny Bench, entered the field through the corn.

After Jessie James Decker's rendition of the national anthem, it was time to play ball.

After Reds starter Nick Lodolo got two quick outs, he allowed four-straight Cubs to reach base. He hit Patrick Wisdom with a pitch, and Seiya Suzuki’s double drove him in all the way from first. Nico Hoerner singled him in, and then he scored on Ian Happ’s double. The Reds were in a 3-0 hole they were unable to get out of.

The Reds did threaten in the second inning, putting their first two runners on, but Drew Smyly struck out the side. Nick Madrigal added an RBI single for the Cubs in the fourth.

Cincinnati was unable to get anything going on offense until the seventh inning. They took advantage of having their first two batters reach base. Matt Reynolds doubled all the way to the right-center field wall that scored both runners, cutting the Cubs’ lead in half. However, Nick Senzel grounded out, Kyle Farmer flied out, and Joey Votto struck out to end the threat.

Smyly tossed five scoreless innings, striking out nine batters. Brandon Hughes and Rowan Wick combined for three perfect innings of relief, with Wick recording the save. They also struck out five batters combined.

Lodolo allowed all four Cubs runs, followed by scoreless 4.1 scoreless frames from the Reds' bullpen.

Willson Contreras rolled his ankle in the third inning, and rolled around in pain. He was tagged out in between second and third, which gave him time to walk off the injury and rest up – he remained in the game. Madrigal led the way with three hits.

The two teams will have Friday off before continuing their three-game set in Cincinnati on Saturday night.