Crosby delivers home run off batting practice pitch

"I've never done that before," the multi-talented Crosby told the Penguins' website (http://penguins.nhl.com/) after sending a batting practice pitch flying out of the Pittsburgh Pirates' Major League Baseball stadium on Wednesday,

"It was halfway up the deck -- pretty impressive," said former Pirates first baseman Sean Casey of the ball, which traveled an estimated 370 feet.

Crosby, who played baseball until he was 13, got his chance to swing for the fence as part of a bonding exercise with Penguins' team mates.

"To be able to come out here was awesome," said the Pittsburgh captain, "and to be able to put one out was great."

