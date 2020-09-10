Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Cris Collinsworth's support for NFL players' demonstrations met with mixed reactions

The players demonstrated before the start of the game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL kicks off new season amid COVID pandemic and focus on racial issuesVideo

NFL kicks off new season amid COVID pandemic and focus on racial issues

The 2020 season will be shaped as much by the summer's unrest as it is by the coronavirus pandemic; Kevin Corke reports.

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth drew the ire of fans watching the first game of the NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Before kickoff, Collinsworth delivered a message about the NFL’s social justice initiatives and players demonstrating before the national anthem.

NFL FANS APPEAR TO BOO CHIEFS, TEXANS PLAYERS DURING MOMENT OF UNITY BEFORE COIN TOSS

“I feel like I have to start off by saying I stand behind these players 100%, 100%. What they’re trying to do is bring positive change in this country that frankly is long, long overdue. Let’s just get that out of the way and go call a football game,” he said.

The message didn’t resonate with everyone, however.

CHIEFS TAKE FIELD FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM, 'LIFT EVERY VOICE AND SING'; TEXANS STAY IN LOCKER ROOM

The longtime NFL announcer’s comments came after the Chiefs locked arms in unity during the playing of the Black national anthem. The team was also on the field for “The Star-Spangled Banner” in which most players either locked arms or put their hands over their hearts. At least one player knelt and put a fist in the air. The Texans were not out for the song.

The Chiefs and Texans players then joined each other at midfield prior to the coin toss. Fans appeared to boo the demonstration.

The demonstrations were a part of the league’s effort to promote social justice issues. The league had painted “End Racism” in the end zone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Players chose to have other messages during their pregame workouts. “It Takes All of Us” and “BLM” were among the phrases seen on the field.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_

Trending in Sports