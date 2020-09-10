Chiefs take field for the national anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing'; Texans stay in locker room

The Kansas City Chiefs were on the field for the national anthem and the rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the start of their game against the Houston Texans.

Most Chiefs players stood, locking arms on the sideline for the national anthem. At least one Chiefs player knelt and raised a fist. Players locked arm-and-arm across the goal line for the Black national anthem.

NFL TAKES HEAT OVER 'END RACISM' MESSAGE IN END ZONE BEFORE CHIEFS-TEXANS GAME

Texans players were not on the field for either “The Star-Spangled Banner” or the Black national anthem.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played before each game during the first week of the season as part of the NFL's efforts on social-justice issues Chiefs players locked arm-in-arm in the end zone as the song played. The team went into the locker room after the rendition was over.

CHIEFS VS. TEXANS FEATURES CLASH OF NFL'S 2 HIGHEST-PAID PLAYERS

Before the coin toss, both teams had a moment of unity at midfield.

The demonstrations were a part of the league’s effort to promote social justice issues. The league had painted “End Racism” in the end zone.

Players chose to have other messages during their pregame workouts. “It Takes All of Us” and “BLM” were among the phrases seen on the field.

Players who opt to wear the decal will be given a list of names or they can choose a “victim of systematic racism who is not on that list,” NFL executive Anna Isaacson told teams in July, according to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL's ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond,” the memo reportedly read. “In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA.”