NBC’s Cris Collinsworth slammed for applauding Aaron Rodgers' honesty during Packers-Bears broadcast

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth has come under fire after applauding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his honesty amid off-field drama surrounding his vaccine status.

The "Sunday Night Football" analyst made the remark as the Packers trailed the Chicago Bears by a score of three just before halftime.

"He doesn't care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?" Collinsworth said. "You may not agree with everything he says, but we have heard from the beginning of this entire season exactly what he thinks about everything."

Collinsworth was likely referring to Rodgers' status as an unvaccinated player that was revealed shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 last month and having to miss 10 days as required by the NFL for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers had previously told reporters in August that he had been "immunized" against the virus, causing many to argue that he had misled the public with his choice of words.

"I understand that people are suffering and that this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people," Rodgers said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together during times of adversity and I do realize I am a role model to a lot of people and so I just wanted to start out the show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," he continued. "To anybody that felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

Collinsworth could also have been referring to Rodgers’ unforgettable attempt to dispel rumors of "COVID toe" when he showed his foot on camera during a press conference last month.

Viewers on social media fired back, slamming Collinsworth for his comments.

Tony Romo faced similar pushback last month after commending Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Packers-Seahawks game.