The NFL world has debated what the Dallas Cowboys should do about head coach Mike McCarthy and not much has been said about the future of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott appeared to hitch his wagon to McCarthy when he praised the head coach for helping him have the season that he’s had. The star quarterback could be out before the 2024 season.

While it may seem like Prescott staying with the Cowboys is a forgone conclusion, former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman suggested Monday that Dallas should split from the quarterback.

"I don’t think they’re in a difficult situation at all," Merriman said on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." "I think the only choice to make at this point is to move on from Dak Prescott. People are going to say what they want about him, but he’ll give you a great season, a great regular season.

"He’ll do everything you ask him to do. He’ll say the right things. But when it comes time to [do] it, he can’t get over the hump. … For the sake of that organization, they have to move on from Dak Prescott, and there’s no other way to put that."

Merriman also said that Prescott doesn’t have the "it" factor needed to take the Cowboys to the promised land.

With the loss on Sunday night, Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason since he entered the league in 2016.

Prescott led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and 410 completions this season. He added 4,516 passing yards and was only picked off nine times. Dallas was 12-5 this year and won the NFC East.