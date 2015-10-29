Cowboys' Randle leaves team to deal with personal issue

Dallas coach Jason Garrett says running back Joseph Randle is away from the team dealing with a personal issue and won't play against Seattle this weekend because of a back injury.

Randle appeared at practice Wednesday before leaving the team's facility, and he left after a brief appearance at the facility Thursday morning. Garrett declined to discuss the specifics of Randle's absence.

The third-year back started the first six games for the Cowboys (2-4), but Garrett said Darren McFadden would start against the Seahawks (3-4) on Sunday after rushing for 152 yards on 29 carries last week against the New York Giants.

Randle injured his back after two carries against New York. Christine Michael and Rod Smith are the backups to McFadden.