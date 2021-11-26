Cowboys-Raiders game sees concession worker get into fight with fan

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders Thanksgiving matchup featured fights on the field and apparently fights off the field as well.

A fan attending the game at AT&T Stadium captured a brawl between a female concession stand worker and a female Cowboys fan. Other bystanders then jumped into the mix to try and break up the fight. The concession stand worker jumped over the counter, slipped and then engaged the ticket holder.

Dallas Texas TV posted the video on Thursday.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the brouhaha.

It wasn’t the only action taking place at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.

Cowboys Kelvin Joseph and Trysten Hill got into separate scraps with Raiders players Roderic Teamer and John Simpson.

The Joseph and Teamer fight occurred during the third quarter after a punt and special teams players from both sides got involved to break it up. Hill was caught punching Simpson in the face as the two teams were mingling after the game. Both players had to be held back from each other.

The game was really close throughout. The Cowboys would force overtime but the Raiders would find a way to pull off the 36-33 victory. Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning field goal and sent Las Vegas home happy.