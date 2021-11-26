Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys-Raiders game sees concession worker get into fight with fan

Concession stand worker jumped over counter, slipped and then engaged the ticket holder.

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders Thanksgiving matchup featured fights on the field and apparently fights off the field as well.

A fan attending the game at AT&T Stadium captured a brawl between a female concession stand worker and a female Cowboys fan. Other bystanders then jumped into the mix to try and break up the fight. The concession stand worker jumped over the counter, slipped and then engaged the ticket holder.

Fans cheer during the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. 

Fans cheer during the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Dallas Texas TV posted the video on Thursday.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the brouhaha.

ADVICE JON GRUDEN GAVE DEREK CARR THAT HELPED RAIDERS BEAT THE COWBOYS

It wasn’t the only action taking place at AT&T Stadium on Thursday night.

Cowboys Kelvin Joseph and Trysten Hill got into separate scraps with Raiders players Roderic Teamer and John Simpson. 

Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

Trysten Hill of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Joseph and Teamer fight occurred during the third quarter after a punt and special teams players from both sides got involved to break it up. Hill was caught punching Simpson in the face as the two teams were mingling after the game. Both players had to be held back from each other.

Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Helm (86), place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) watch Carlson's field goal attempt go through the uprights in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. 

Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Helm (86), place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) watch Carlson's field goal attempt go through the uprights in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.  (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The game was really close throughout. The Cowboys would force overtime but the Raiders would find a way to pull off the 36-33 victory. Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning field goal and sent Las Vegas home happy.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com