Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on La’el Collins protecting Dak Prescott: 'Exactly what you're supposed to do there'

McCarthy said he wasn’t aware of the punch but supported Collins in backing up his quarterback

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after throwing a punch at defensive end William Bradley-King, but head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t appear to take issue with the incident.

McCarthy told reporters after the game that he believed Collins responded correctly in sticking up for quarterback Dak Prescott

COWBOYS-WASHINGTON RIVALRY: DALLAS FLIES IN ITS OWN SIDELINE BENCHES TO FEDEX FIELD

"LC did exactly what you're supposed to do there," McCarthy said, via NFL.com. "We all understand the challenges of officiating, whatever you thought of the play all the way around. This is a game and obviously very competitive, the fact that it's your quarterback or whoever, so you know these games will be chippy, they're division games. Once it got going, I thought both sides did a good job of locking everything up and moving on. It happens in these types of games."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 25, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Bradley-King shoved Prescott near Washington’s sideline at the very end of a pass play. After that occurred, both Collins and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confronted the rookie linebacker, with Collins eventually throwing a punch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McCarthy clarified that he wasn’t aware of the punch but supported Collins in backing up his quarterback. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive tackle La'el Collins celebrate after the Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive tackle La'el Collins celebrate after the Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Collins later said he didn’t take issue with the late hit but rather that he believed Bradley-King was "rolling toward" Prescott’s leg. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline against the Denver Broncos in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

"I obviously respect and love the fact that my teammates are standing up for me and that's how all of us feel about one another," Prescott said. "That's not them protecting me. That's how any of us would react if any of our brothers are in that position. Yeah, thankful for those guys."

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com