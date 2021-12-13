Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on La’el Collins protecting Dak Prescott: 'Exactly what you're supposed to do there'

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after throwing a punch at defensive end William Bradley-King, but head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t appear to take issue with the incident.

McCarthy told reporters after the game that he believed Collins responded correctly in sticking up for quarterback Dak Prescott .

"LC did exactly what you're supposed to do there," McCarthy said, via NFL.com . "We all understand the challenges of officiating, whatever you thought of the play all the way around. This is a game and obviously very competitive, the fact that it's your quarterback or whoever, so you know these games will be chippy, they're division games. Once it got going, I thought both sides did a good job of locking everything up and moving on. It happens in these types of games."

Bradley-King shoved Prescott near Washington’s sideline at the very end of a pass play. After that occurred, both Collins and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confronted the rookie linebacker, with Collins eventually throwing a punch.

McCarthy clarified that he wasn’t aware of the punch but supported Collins in backing up his quarterback.

Collins later said he didn’t take issue with the late hit but rather that he believed Bradley-King was "rolling toward" Prescott’s leg.

"I obviously respect and love the fact that my teammates are standing up for me and that's how all of us feel about one another," Prescott said. "That's not them protecting me. That's how any of us would react if any of our brothers are in that position. Yeah, thankful for those guys."