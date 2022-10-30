Cowboys' Micah Parsons somehow avoids Bears' Justin Fields for scoop and score

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has emerged as a star defensive player in the NFL and proved just how good he is in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was trying to lead the team back into the game when he made a nice side-arm pass to running back David Montgomery. However, Montgomery ran with it and lost the ball just as he was about to get a first down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parsons dove for the ball with six other teammates around him. Fields decided to jump over Parsons, not realizing the play hadn’t been called dead.

Parsons recovered the ball and ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

EAGLES' AJ BROWN STARTS NFL'S BEST TEAM OFF RIGHT WITH 3 TOUCHDOWNS IN FIRST HALF VS. STEELERS

It was the first touchdown and first fumble recovery of Parsons’ career. He’s had two forced fumbles coming into the game this season and three in his rookie year in 2021. Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, recording 13 sacks and 84 total tackles.

Parsons’ touchdown put Dallas up 42-23 in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s been much of the same from the former Penn State standout this season as it was in 2021. He entered the Week 8 matchup already with eight sacks on the year along with 32 tackles and he continued to eat against the Bears.