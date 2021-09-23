Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott dismisses criticism: 'They're not the one signing the checks'

The Dallas Cowboys’ strategy playing both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has had some questioning early in the season whether the former Ohio State University standout still has anything left in the tank.

Pollard has given the Cowboys some extra oomph in the offense. He has run for 123 yards on 16 carries with a rushing touchdown. Elliott has 104 rushing yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. Elliott looked a little sluggish in the first game of the season but played well in Week 2, as did Pollard.

As the calls grow louder for Pollard to play, Elliott suggested he isn’t worried about any outside noise.

"You hear it, but what really matters is what's going on in this building," Elliott said, via ESPN. "I mean, they're not the one signing the checks. They're not the ones sending the wires."

Elliott has a lot of dough coming his way. He signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019 that nearly saw his holdout go into the regular season.

Elliott sputtered to start this season. He ran for only 33 yards on 11 carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. But Pollard wasn’t that much better, running for 14 yards on three carries. Pollard had four catches for 29 yards.

In Week 2’s 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pollard ran for 109 yards on 13 carries and had a touchdown. Elliott had 71 yards on the ground on 16 carries and a touchdown.

Between both running backs, a two-headed scheme could work and has been successful for teams in the past. Week 3 will be the real test for the team as it plays the Philadelphia Eagles.