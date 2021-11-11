Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb confused over fines: 'I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has found himself writing costly checks to pay for fines over uniform violations but the punishments have added up to more than what Aaron Rodgers was fined for violating the NFL’s health and safety protocols.

Through the first nine weeks of the 2021 season, Lamb had been docked thousands for a handful of violations, including an unsportsmanlike conduct call for waving goodbye to an opponent on a touchdown catch and at least twice for having his shirt untucked.

When asked about the fines on Wednesday, Lamb admitted he was a bit confused.

"Annoy me? Nah. Confuse me a lot? Very much so yes. I just don't understand why I'm always the one getting fined for some reason. Untucked jersey. I don't know," Lamb said, via ESPN.

"Like, I don't know what I need to do honestly. I just know for sure I'm more conscious of it. ... Post-tackle or anything, I guess I got to look down, pull my jersey down. Stuff like that. It's weird. It's very weird, considering the next time I get caught with my jersey untucked, I heard I get fined like $50,000 or something. That's weird."

The NFL fined Lamb $15,450 over his latest uniform violation, according to Pro Football Talk. He was fined $5,150 for the first uniform violation and was docked $10,300 for waving at the New England Patriots defender on his game-winning touchdown catch.

The next penalty for Lamb over an untucked jersey would cost him $46,350, according to ESPN.

In contrast, the Green Bay Packers superstar was only fined $14,650 for breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.