Cowboys' AT&T Stadium closes curtains for Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight after NFL players' glare complaints

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will finally meet in the boxing ring inside AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, Friday night.

The billion-dollar stadium has been a topic of conversation in recent days after Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had issues with the glare from the sun during last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The stadium was built with large glass windows, and its end zones are situated to the east and to the west. The layout often allows for sunlight to shine directly onto parts of the field during NFL games, which can create visibility issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The stadium does have curtains, but they are not used for Cowboys games. However, the curtains are routinely deployed for concerts and other special events, including Friday night's boxing clash.

JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LONG-AWAITED BOXING MATCH

AT&T Stadium's verified X account shared photos of the curtains in place several hours before the main event was scheduled to begin.

On Nov. 10, Lamb missed a catch when quarterback Cooper Rush threw him the ball and blamed the glare.

Lamb told reporters he would favor adding curtains to the windows in places the sun peeks through during games. However, team owner Jerry Jones did not seem interested.

"We do know where the damn sun's going to be at our own stadium," Jones said, via ESPN.

When asked about curtains, Jones replied, "Well, let's just tear the damn stadium down and build another one? You kidding me?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson and Paul was originally scheduled for July 20 in Arlington, Texas. It was postponed after Tyson experienced health issues.

Paul has a 9-1 record with six knockouts during his pro career. He was defeated by Tommy Fury in a split decision in 2023. Tyson, once known as "the baddest man on the planet," has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He did compete in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

The bout will stream on Netflix.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.