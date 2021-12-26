Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray on Cardinals' recent struggles: 'It's bad football'

The Cardinals have now lost three straight after Saturday's loss to Colts

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Arizona Cardinals started the season with seven consecutive wins, but Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts marked their fifth loss out of their last eight games, including three in a row.

Kyler Murray was 27-for-43 with 245 passing yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals committed 11 penalties for 85 yards and Matt Prater missed three kicks – two field goals and an extra point – in the 22-16 defeat.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) pursues during the second half Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

He expressed his frustrations with how the team played and has been playing over the course of the last few weeks.

"We feel it, you see it," Murray said, via ESPN. "It's just good teams don't do that, and we weren't doing that early on in the season, and now you see it's killing us in crucial moments where we're just not scoring touchdowns because of it, or vice versa, on the other side of the ball.

"As a collective group, offensively and defensively, like it's just mental mistakes that you just can't keep making if we want to win these games that we know we're supposed to be winning. I mean, it's bad football."

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

COLTS TOP CARDINALS AS INDIANAPOLIS WINS SIXTH OF LAST SEVEN GAMES

Arizona fell to second place in the NFC West after the loss but still has the best record for any team that isn’t leading a division.

Murray said he hopes that the kind of football they’re playing right now subsides should the team make the playoffs.

"All you gotta do is get in. That's all you got to do. But, at the end of the day, we don't want to get in playing the way we're playing. We want to go in playing and feeling good about ourselves and what we're doing. The thing about it is fixable," Murray said.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

"We just got to look ourselves in the mirror, stop making these mistakes, because that game was very winnable. But good teams don't do that, and right now we're not doing what we need to do."

Arizona has played through a ton of injuries this season. Should the Cardinals make the playoffs, the team could get DeAndre Hopkins back for the postseason.

The Cardinals have two games remaining and could clinch a playoff berth Sunday if the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints or Philadelphia Eagles lose.

