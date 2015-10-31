Contest offers you chance to win spot in VIP area with Greg Hardy

There's a contest in Dallas that can earn you a spot in a VIP area at the Dallas Omni on Monday night. Somehow, some way, the folks running the show felt it was a good idea for the winner to hang with ... Greg Hardy.

Fanwish is the company that is sponsoring the event. In fact, Tony Romo is one of the investors in the Dallas-based company.

Fanwish chairman Rob Wechsler told the Dallas Morning News in September that the proceeds paid to the athletes and teams go toward causes and foundations of their choice.

The details:

We're taking your Monday Night Football watching up a notch. How? By sending you to The Owner's Box at the Omni Dallas to hang out and watch the game with Greg Hardy!



That blocked off VIP area that everyone will be eyeing? Yeah -- you'll be in there with No. 76 -- kickin' it over food and drinks and watching the game. And who knows ... some other Cowboys just might be there too.



We told you, up a notch.

Maybe the winner can have his/her proceeds directed toward victims of domestic violence.