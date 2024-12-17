Conor McGregor says he has 'agreed' to box Logan Paul; WWE star gives cryptic message

It does not seem like the Paul brothers are getting out of the boxing ring any time soon — and another big name is apparently involved.

UFC star Conor McGregor wrote on X on Tuesday morning that he has "agreed" to take Logan Paul in a "boxing exhibition" in India.

McGregor was slated to return to UFC this past summer after breaking his leg in 2021 during a fight with Dustin Poirier, but injuries delayed his return.

The Irishman said he will "seek my return to the Octagon" after he fights Paul.

Paul, the older brother of Jake, shared McGregor's post on his Instagram Story and posted an eyes emoji, neither confirming nor denying McGregor's claim.

McGregor wrote that he was in discussions with the Ambani family, and the fight would be in India.

McGregor's announcement came roughly a month after Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in Dallas — it was a sanctioned fight, thus giving Tyson the seventh loss of his career against 50 victories, as Jake moved to 11-1.

The fight was criticized for what has become speculation that it was compromised, but Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, who together co-founded Most Valuable Promotions, nixed any such discussion last month.

As for Logan, he has two professional fights on his record, his last of which wound up in his opponent, Dillon Danis, being disqualified for trying an MMA-style grapple and a guillotine chokehold attempt in the ring.

As the final seconds ticked, Danis attempted to put Paul into the guillotine, but Paul got out of it and threw a punch as Danis was on the mat. When Danis got up, the referee tried to keep them separated, but Danis went on the attack. Well over a dozen security guards jumped into the ring. Danis swung at security, and Paul's younger brother, Jake, got involved.

Security members on both sides jostled with one another, and Danis was disqualified. Although Paul held the unanimous lead through the first five rounds. After the fight, Paul called out McGregor, calling him a "little leprechaun."

The eldest Paul has made a name for himself in the WWE, even winning the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio.

Paul also had an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

