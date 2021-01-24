Dustin Poirier shocks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier stunned Conor McGregor with a technical knockout in the second round at UFC 257.

Poirier worked McGregor’s leg throughout the first round and ate a few jabs from McGregor as the two were sent back to their corners. Poirier came out in the second round and continued to work McGregor’s leg.

After the two traded punches, Poirier came through with nice shots to McGregor’s face and worked on the hammer punches which eventually forced the referee to stop the fight.

Poirier held up two fingers at the end of fight to signal the series between the two was tied 1-1.

"We’re 1-1, maybe we have to do it again," he said.