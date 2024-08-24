Commanders, Sean Taylor's daughter announce plans to unveil statue to honor late star

Sean Taylor will soon be forever immortalized in Washington football history.

Taylor's daughter Jackie said in a video posted to the team's X account a statue of her father, who was killed in 2007, was being produced.

"I'm excited to announce, along with the Washington Commanders, plans to unveil a statue to honor my dad. I'm thankful to [owner] Josh Harris and the Commanders family for their continued commitment to keep my dad's legacy alive," she said in the video.

"I look forward to sharing plans in the future and learning more about my dad through this process. I'm forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support from this special fan base. I'm filled with gratitude to know that my dad will forever be part of the burgundy and gold family."

Taylor was in his fourth NFL season, fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance, when he was shot by intruders in his own home Nov. 26, 2007. He died the next day.

The Commanders held an unveiling ceremony Nov. 2, 2022, to mark the 15th anniversary of Taylor’s death. But social media users quickly criticized the display, which featured a mannequin wearing Taylor’s No. 21 jersey in a glass enclosure.

"We recognize the importance of making the Sean Taylor memorial as authentic as possible to fans’ memories of him and, working with his family, have made some changes and are working with them on some special additions," a spokesperson for the Commanders said shortly afterward.

Jackie was 18 months old when her father was killed.

He had 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles in 55 games. The organization retired his No. 21 in 2021. He was the fifth overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami.

