Columnist's awkward exchange with Caitlin Clark gets creepier as second comment surfaces

Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel had a second awkward moment during Caitlin Clark's introductory press conference Wednesday.

Doyel, who was already under fire for a creepy interaction with Clark while asking the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever a question, referred to her as "that" and "it" in a new video that surfaced while he was talking to Fever coach Christie Sides.

"You were just given the keys to that," Doyel told Sides, referencing Clark.

"What are you going to do with it?"

It’s an odd way to phrase a question about Clark, and it comes after Doyel’s previous interaction with Clark at a press conference.

Doyel got on the bad side of fans Wednesday after he formed a heart symbol with his hands for Clark to open his questioning.

Clark asked Doyel whether he liked that, and he responded, "I like that you’re here." Then, after Clark explained she makes that gesture to her family after every game with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Doyel’s awkward response got worse.

"Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along," he said.

Clark responded with an uncomfortable smile before he asked his question.

The social media reaction was visceral.

"I would totally understand if the Fever revoked Gregg Doyel’s credentials for this creepy back and forth with Caitlin," CBS Sports host Chris Williamson said.

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy called Doyel a "pervert," while Ayssa Bergamini of 690 The Score called him a "creep." ESPN’s Clinton Yates added, "This is obviously inappropriate, unprofessional and just plain gross."

"I don't know Gregg Doyel personally. But I've followed him on here for years. He's the *star columnist* for IndyStar, a pulitzer-prize winning pub that helped bring down Larry Nassar," columnist Lindsay Gibbs wrote. "And he thought it was OK to ask that, and then wasn't ashamed, he went on tweeting afterwards!"

Doyel apologized for his remarks, and wrote a column with the headline, "Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem."

"Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature (hand heart emoji)," he wrote on X. "My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better."