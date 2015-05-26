Expand / Collapse search
March 27, 2015

Columbus' Johansen wins breakaway, Nashville's Weber hottest shot at NHL skills challenge

Associated Press
    The Canadian flag is projected on the ice at Nationwide Arena as the Canadian national anthem is rehearsed before the NHL All-Star hockey skills competition, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

    St. Louis Blues goalie Brian Elliot, a member of Team Foligno, wears a remote camera on his mask during warm ups before the NHL All-Star hockey skills competition in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (The Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Johansen of the hometown Columbus Blue Jackets pulled a kid out of the stands and guided him to a goal to win the breakaway challenge, and Nashville's Shea Weber fired the hardest shot with a 108.5-mph blast at the NHL All-Stars skills competition on Saturday night.

Weber missed the net on his first attempt but made up for that with a shot second only to five-time winner Zdeno Chara's 108.8-mph drive in 2012.

The team captained by Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno defeated one led by Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, 25-19.

Patrick Kane of the Blackhawks had the fastest time in the accuracy shooting and Tampa Bay's Jonathan Drouin was the fastest skater.

Team Foligno will meet Team Toews on Sunday in the 60th All-Star game.