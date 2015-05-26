Columbus' Johansen wins breakaway, Nashville's Weber hottest shot at NHL skills challenge

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Ryan Johansen of the hometown Columbus Blue Jackets pulled a kid out of the stands and guided him to a goal to win the breakaway challenge, and Nashville's Shea Weber fired the hardest shot with a 108.5-mph blast at the NHL All-Stars skills competition on Saturday night.

Weber missed the net on his first attempt but made up for that with a shot second only to five-time winner Zdeno Chara's 108.8-mph drive in 2012.

The team captained by Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno defeated one led by Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, 25-19.

Patrick Kane of the Blackhawks had the fastest time in the accuracy shooting and Tampa Bay's Jonathan Drouin was the fastest skater.

Team Foligno will meet Team Toews on Sunday in the 60th All-Star game.