Colts to start Orlovsky on Sunday

Still searching for their first win of the season, the Indianapolis Colts will start Dan Orlovsky at quarterback this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

"Curtis Painter will not start this game, Dan Orlovsky will," Colts head coach Jim Caldwell said on Tuesday. "I think he's a guy that certainly is comfortable within the framework of the system. He' got a nice, strong arm, and we're anticipating that he's going to be accurate as well, and that's key. The big thing is, obviously, to stay away from turnovers, and he's got to play smart and not scared."

Orlovsky will be the third starting quarterback this season for a team that had enjoyed great stability at the position since drafting Peyton Manning with the first overall pick in 1998.

Manning has not taken a snap this season while recovering from offseason neck surgery and it is unclear if he will play this season.

Orlovsky spent training camp with Indianapolis but was let go when the team made its final cuts, paving the way for Kerry Collins to start the season under center for the Colts.

But Collins suffered a concussion in a Week 3 game against Pittsburgh and Painter had started ever since.

Orlovsky was re-signed by Indianapolis after Collins was placed on injured reserve.

The 28-year-old Orlovsky has appeared in 16 games in his career but has not made a start since 2008 when he started seven games for the Detroit Lions, who went on to an 0-16 season.