Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA FB
Published
Last Update May 17, 2017

Colts sign 18 rookie free agents, including Griffey Jr.'s son

By | FoxSports
Oct 29, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Trey Griffey (5) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Stanford Cardinal cornerback Frank Buncom (4) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 29, 2016; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Trey Griffey (5) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Stanford Cardinal cornerback Frank Buncom (4) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed 18 undrafted rookies, including receivers Trey Griffey and Jerome Lane, whose fathers were pro athletes.

Griffey, the son of baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., finished his career at Arizona with 79 catches, 1,241 yards and six touchdowncatches. He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 2016 baseball draft.

Lane's father, also named Jerome, played in the NBA and broke a backboard in college at Pitt. The younger Lane was drafted out of Akron.

Indy also signed offensive linemen Deyshawn Bond, Christopher Muller and Jerry Ugokwe; tight ends Darrell Daniels and Colin Jeter; receivers Johnathan "Bug" Howard and Bruce "JoJo" Natson; running backs Dalton Crossan and Brandon Radcliff; long snapper Thomas Hennessy; cornerback Reginald Porter; punter Rigoberto Sanchez; linebacker Garrett Sickels; defensive end Jhaustin Thomas and quarterback Phillip Walker.

109

View gallery

gallery:View from the sidelines: NFL cheerleaders 2016

Brian Spurlock | Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports