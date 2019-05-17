Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts lineman helps stranded driver get to gas station

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

An Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman followed in the footsteps of one of his teammates and did a good deed of his own Thursday.

Mark Glowinski was caught on video pushing a car to an Indiana gas station. The Colts tweeted the video showing Glowinski helping the driver.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS' DARIUS LEONARD HELPS CHANGE WOMAN'S TIRE ON SIDE OF ROAD

“When a good deed doubles as an offseason workout,” the Colts’ tweet read.

Glowinski pushed the car from a stoplight near the Interstate 465 ramp and once the car got going he started to run behind the car, according to WTHR-TV.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, appreciated the lineman’s help.

“Always doing work in the community,” the driver said.

Glowinski’s good deed comes nearly a month after Colts linebacker Darius Leonard helped a woman change a tire on the side of the road in South Carolina.

Video of Leonard’s good deed also circulated social media.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.