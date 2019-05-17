Indianapolis Colts lineman helps stranded driver get to gas station

An Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman followed in the footsteps of one of his teammates and did a good deed of his own Thursday.

Mark Glowinski was caught on video pushing a car to an Indiana gas station. The Colts tweeted the video showing Glowinski helping the driver.

“When a good deed doubles as an offseason workout,” the Colts’ tweet read.

Glowinski pushed the car from a stoplight near the Interstate 465 ramp and once the car got going he started to run behind the car, according to WTHR-TV.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, appreciated the lineman’s help.

“Always doing work in the community,” the driver said.

Glowinski’s good deed comes nearly a month after Colts linebacker Darius Leonard helped a woman change a tire on the side of the road in South Carolina.

Video of Leonard’s good deed also circulated social media.