Colts star's season likely over after suffering injury in loss to Vikings: report

Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain in the shocking loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Indianapolis Colts lost more than just a 33-point lead on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Star running back Jonathan Taylor's season is likely ending after he suffered a high-ankle sprain that knocked him out of the 39-36 overtime loss, NFL Network reports.

The injury occurred on the first series for the Colts on Sunday when Taylor had to come off the field following a tackle and went into the blue medical tent. He, then, left the field entirely, heading to the locker room for further testing. 

Harrison Smith, #22 of the Minnesota Vikings, tackles Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Harrison Smith, #22 of the Minnesota Vikings, tackles Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, during the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Multiple factors fall into this being considered a season-ending injury for Taylor, the first of which is the fact that Indy sits at 4-9-1 on the season. Playoffs do not appear to be in their future. 

Combine that with "the severity" of Taylor’s injury, NFL Network says, and the Colts are likely to shut him down and look ahead to a healthy Taylor to start the 2023-24 campaign. 

Taylor has had ankle issues earlier this season, too, as he sprained it in the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans, which forced him to miss the next two games. 

It was just a season ago that Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards on the ground with a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns as well. The Colts used him as their offensive driver on the way to just missing the playoffs in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to painfully end the season. 

Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&amp;T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&amp;T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This season, though, has been a rollercoaster for the Colts, and Taylor’s production has been a part of i. It started off well in Houston when he put up 161 yards with a touchdown on 31 carries – typical Taylor domination. However, Taylor did not crack 100 yards again until Week 10 when he rushed for 147 on 22 touches with a touchdown. 

The Colts’ offensive line was not as sharp as it was last season, and that not only hurt Taylor, but also Matt Ryan. Indy was forced to get away from its identity and throw the football, and due to a lot of pressure from defenses, the Colts have had a tough go of it this season. 

Three games remain for Indy to finish on a positive note. Unfortunately, it does not look like Taylor will get a chance aid in those efforts. 

Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Jonathan Taylor, #28 of the Indianapolis Colts, warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Instead, Zack Moss and Deon Jackson will get touches in the backfield in place of Taylor. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

