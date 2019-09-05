Indianapolis Colts' Jacoby Brissett explains why he negotiates his contracts without agent

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the team earlier this week and negotiated the deal without an agent.

Brissett will take over as the starting quarterback in the wake of Andrew Luck’s shock retirement at the end of last month. He told reporters why he goes through the negotiating process without an agent.

“Yeah, I do it myself,” he said, according to CBS Indianapolis. “I don't like people to BS on my behalf. I try to say it for myself. ... all you can be is honest. I did my rookie contract, too, so I kind of had the gist of it.”

Brissett spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots. He was later traded to the Colts.

In 23 career games, Brissett has 3,500 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes. He started 15 games for the Colts in 2017 after Luck missed the entire season because of an injury.