Colts GM Chris Ballard with unhappy Jaguars loss, noncommittal on Carson Wentz next season

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard isn’t happy with the fact that the team’s season came to an abrupt end after their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts needed a win to get into the playoffs. Instead, they suffered a 26-11 loss to the 3-14 Jaguars, who will be picking No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

"I won’t sit up here and make excuses at to why we got our a-- beat in Jacksonville because that’s what happened. We got our a-- beat," Ballard said on Thursday during a season-ending press conference, via Pro Football Talk.

Ballard continued: "Don’t like to lose. It’s not acceptable. And we won’t accept it."

The Colts will need to make a handful of decisions this offseason. The team won’t have a first-round draft pick because they traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Ballard admitted that he thought he made the right decision acquiring Wentz last offseason, but the general manager won’t commit to Wentz as the team’s starter heading into next year.

"At the time, we felt it was the right decision," Ballard added. "I’m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not."

For the 2022 season, Wentz is expected to make $28.3 million. The Colts could save $13.3 million in cap space by potentially cutting him, which means they would have a dead cap number of $15 million.

The Colts could try to trade Wentz, but it’s unlikely that any team would take on his contract. If Indianapolis moves on, it will be interesting to see who the team goes after in free agency to replace him.