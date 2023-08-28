Jets’ CJ Uzomah lays out high expectations for 2023 season: ‘Go to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl’

Expectations are running high in the New York Jets locker room, and for veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah, that absolutely includes winning a Super Bowl.

During an appearance on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday, Uzomah spoke bluntly about the team’s ultimate goal heading into the 2023 season and the impact four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers has already had on the offense.

"Personally, our expectation is to go to the playoffs and win a Super Bowl," he said.

"If that’s not the mindset of every person in our locker room, they’re in the wrong place. But I know that’s their expectation."

Uzomah, who spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Jets on a three-year deal in 2022, said the expectation to win a Super Bowl also comes with the motivation for the team’s long-struggling offense to finally match up with its dynamic defense.

"I know a lot of people and a lot of coaches, they’re like, ‘We don’t want to say Super Bowl. We don’t want to say this. We don’t want to say that' sometimes. For us, we’re like, ‘Man, how good can our offense be?’ We can be one of the best offenses to do it. That’s our goal."

He continued: "We know we have one of the best defenses in the NFL and we want to show we have one of the best offenses in the NFL as well."

Rodgers made his debut for the Jets in Saturday night’s preseason win over the New York Giants , during which he connected with 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

It was his first time playing in the preseason since 2018.

"I got in, didn’t get hurt, scored," Rodgers said after the 32-24 victory. "It was a good night."

Rodgers, entering his 19th NFL season, admitted to having "butterflies" before stepping onto the field in a new jersey, but the crowd's enthusiasm at MetLife Stadium helped alleviate any jitters.

"I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment."

The Jets new offense under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is hoping to change the narrative when they open the season at home against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.