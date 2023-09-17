Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Travis Hunter could be 'out for a few weeks' after late hit, Deion Sanders says

Hunter exited the game in the first quarter initially and was later taken to the hospital

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was hospitalized during the team’s win over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night after he was on the receiving end of a brutal late hit.

The hit occurred in the first quarter of the game. Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn levied the hit on Hunter well after Shedeur Sanders tossed the ball over his head. Hunter went down in pain and was taken off the field. He came back in for a few plays but ESPN later reported he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Hunter warms up

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter during warmups before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field, Sept. 16, 2023. (Denver Post via Getty Images)

Colorado played without a top wide receiver and defensive back for the rest of the game.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders gave an update on Hunter, saying he would be "out for a few weeks."

"But we’re going to do what we’ve got do to take care of him," Sanders said. "So, I know Travis like a book, he probably is going to want to be out for two weeks, but we’ve got to make sure his health is more important than this game."

Travis Hunter tackled

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter is dragged down after a short gain by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn and defensive back Ayden Hector, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PLAYERS FROM COLORADO, COLORADO STATE GET INTO PREGAME SKIRMISH BEFORE ROCKY MOUNTAIN SHOWDOWN

Hunter had been mentioned as a Heisman Trophy contender after his performance in the first two games of the season.

Colorado managed to eke out a win without him. Shedeur Sanders led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to tie the game and then threw two touchdown passes in overtime.

Travis Hunter takes stiff arm

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton gives Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter a face full during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field, Sept. 16, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes won the game, 43-35.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.