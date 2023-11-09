Colorado's Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce booted in parking lot: report

It has been a rough few weeks for Shedeur Sanders on the field, and off the field, he cannot catch much of a break, either.

The Colorado quarterback reportedly had his car booted in a campus parking lot.

Sanders' Rolls-Royce was stuck in the Champion Center lot, and sports information director Payton Craft recorded it. However, the video has since been made private.

According to Buffs Beat, Colorado campus patrol has cracked down immensely on parking in recent weeks. The outlet said at least eight players had their cars towed, and even head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father, got a ticket on his Lamborghini earlier this season.

Defensive back Cam'Ron Silon-Craig reportedly forked over thousands to pay off more than 50 parking violations in Boulder, while Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders Jr. have also been ticketed.

Deion joked with his son about buying the Rolls-Royce while appearing on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" podcast.

Deion asked Brady if a "college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce." Before Brady could answer, Shedeur corrected his father.

"No, it’s not a Phantom. It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan," he replied.

DEION SANDERS ADMITS HE'S NOT 'BUILT' TO COACH IN NFL, SAYS MONEY 'CLOUDS LOVE AND PASSION' FOR FOOTBALL

Brady told Shedeur to "get his a-- in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible," but Sheduer was slick and pointed out that Brady has a luxurious car as well.

"I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point," Brady replied.

In Sanders' defense, so does he. The quarterback is listed as the second-highest valued college athlete in terms of NIL, behind only USC basketball's Bronny James, the son of LeBron. Sanders ranks one spot ahead of LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, while Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, sits fourth in On3 rankings.

Sanders' Buffaloes have lost five of their last six games after winning their first three of the season.