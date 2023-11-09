Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders' Rolls-Royce booted in parking lot: report

Colorado campus patrol has apparently cracked down on parking

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It has been a rough few weeks for Shedeur Sanders on the field, and off the field, he cannot catch much of a break, either.

The Colorado quarterback reportedly had his car booted in a campus parking lot.

Sanders' Rolls-Royce was stuck in the Champion Center lot, and sports information director Payton Craft recorded it. However, the video has since been made private.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sheduer Sanders looking on

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to Buffs Beat, Colorado campus patrol has cracked down immensely on parking in recent weeks. The outlet said at least eight players had their cars towed, and even head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father, got a ticket on his Lamborghini earlier this season.

Defensive back Cam'Ron Silon-Craig reportedly forked over thousands to pay off more than 50 parking violations in Boulder, while Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders Jr. have also been ticketed.

Deion joked with his son about buying the Rolls-Royce while appearing on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" podcast.

Deion asked Brady if a "college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce." Before Brady could answer, Shedeur corrected his father.

"No, it’s not a Phantom. It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan," he replied.

Shedeur Sanders runs onto the field

Shedeur Sanders, #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes, runs onto the field before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on Nov. 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS ADMITS HE'S NOT 'BUILT' TO COACH IN NFL, SAYS MONEY 'CLOUDS LOVE AND PASSION' FOR FOOTBALL

Brady told Shedeur to "get his a-- in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible," but Sheduer was slick and pointed out that Brady has a luxurious car as well.

"I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point," Brady replied.

In Sanders' defense, so does he. The quarterback is listed as the second-highest valued college athlete in terms of NIL, behind only USC basketball's Bronny James, the son of LeBron. Sanders ranks one spot ahead of LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, while Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, sits fourth in On3 rankings.

Shedeur Sanders throws pass

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, throws a pass during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders' Buffaloes have lost five of their last six games after winning their first three of the season. 

Colorado hosts No. 21 Arizona this week, as they look to snap a three-game losing streak.