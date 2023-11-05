Colorado's Shedeur Sanders rips reporter's 'setup question' after loss to Oregon State

Colorado’s season has spiraled a bit after the Buffaloes won their first three games.

Colorado has won one game over their last six, including a loss to Oregon State on Saturday. Amid questions about the offensive play call, Colorado lost the game 26-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Buffaloes gave play-calling duties to Pat Shurmur over Sean Lewis and because of that quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced questions about the move. Sanders was irked over one particular question – whether there were any differences in style and if he had a particular person he’d like to call plays.

"I mean at that point you just asked me just a setup question," Sanders replied. "You just want just a headline question. I'm not even gonna answer that."

Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and the head coach of the Buffaloes, answered all the questions about the offense after the game.

USC'S CALEB WILLIAMS SOBS AS TROJANS FALL SHORT AGAINST WASHINGTON

"We're not going to demean Sean Lewis; we're not going to take that tone," Sanders said afterward, via ESPN. "Sean is a good man; I think he is a good play-caller. We just needed change at the time. We needed to try something else at the time, and that's what we did. I don't look back on it. I don't second-guess myself whatsoever, because there's more to it than what you may know.

"Let's just trust the process."

Shedeur Sanders was 24-of-39 with 245 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Colorado has not scored more than 20 points in the last two games. They last time they hit that benchmark came in the team’s stunning loss to Stanford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes are now 4-5 with three games left and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game.