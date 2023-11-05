USC's Caleb Williams sobs as Trojans fall short against Washington

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had a tough loss to Washington on Saturday night and after the game, he was seen in the stands with his family crying behind one of their signs.

Williams sat near the guardrail and hung onto one of his relatives as he sobbed, knowing that USC’s chances of making the College Football Playoff went from slim to none.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Washington won the game 52-42.

APP USERS WATCH THE MOMENT HERE.

"I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows," Williams said after being asked how he felt after falling short following another big performance.

"Like, we lost the game. I work hard throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us. We came out with a loss today, so emotionally I want to go home and I want to play with my dog."

FOX SPORTS’ TIM BRANDO GIVES THOUGHTS ON MICHIGAN SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL, ‘MEDIA’S MANIPULATION’

Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns. It’s the sixth time he’s passed for at least three touchdowns. But the first time since Sept. 30 against Colorado.

"We didn’t play very well tonight," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. "Biggest thing was the run game. Way too many big plays. Some of our worst ball was on some of the biggest plays of the game....

"I think our guys are frustrated that we’ve been so, so close and we haven’t played good enough to be able to separate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington’s Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr. was 22-of-30 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson had 256 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.