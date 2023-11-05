Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USC Trojans

USC's Caleb Williams sobs as Trojans fall short against Washington

Williams had three touchdown passes but it was not enough in the 10-point loss to Washington

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had a tough loss to Washington on Saturday night and after the game, he was seen in the stands with his family crying behind one of their signs.

Williams sat near the guardrail and hung onto one of his relatives as he sobbed, knowing that USC’s chances of making the College Football Playoff went from slim to none.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caleb Williams loses the ball

Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui forces a fumble by Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Washington won the game 52-42.

APP USERS WATCH THE MOMENT HERE.

"I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows," Williams said after being asked how he felt after falling short following another big performance.

"Like, we lost the game. I work hard throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us. We came out with a loss today, so emotionally I want to go home and I want to play with my dog."

FOX SPORTS’ TIM BRANDO GIVES THOUGHTS ON MICHIGAN SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL, ‘MEDIA’S MANIPULATION’

Caleb Williams vs Milton Hopkins Jr

Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans shakes hands with Milton Hopkins Jr. of the Washington Huskies after their game on Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns. It’s the sixth time he’s passed for at least three touchdowns. But the first time since Sept. 30 against Colorado.

"We didn’t play very well tonight," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. "Biggest thing was the run game. Way too many big plays. Some of our worst ball was on some of the biggest plays of the game.... 

"I think our guys are frustrated that we’ve been so, so close and we haven’t played good enough to be able to separate."

Caleb Williams chased down

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams gets away from Washington defensive end Bralen Trice, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington’s Heisman Trophy contender Michael Penix Jr. was 22-of-30 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson had 256 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.