Colorado exits AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Oregon; Ohio State moves to No. 4

Georgia, Michigan and Texas all stayed the same

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Colorado’s 42-6 loss to Oregon over the weekend cost the Buffaloes a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday.

The Ducks handed the Buffaloes their first loss of the season and with that, Oregon remained undefeated and moved up to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

Deion Sanders leads the charge

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before taking on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, Sept. 23, 2023. (The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"I think that team’s heading in the right direction. I think that coach is doing a phenomenal job," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "I get a little passionate at times. I need to humble myself a little bit. This is one game."

Colorado received 32 votes in the latest ranking.

Georgia, Michigan and Texas stayed at the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 spot, respectively. Georgia topped UAB 49-21, Michigan scored 31 straight points to beat Rutgers 31-7, and Texas destroyed Baylor, 38-6.

Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame pushed the Buckeyes into the top 5 as they were ranked No. 4. Florida State’s overtime victory over Clemson dropped them down to No. 5. USC fell from the No. 5 spot to No. 8 with a win over Arizona State.

Deion Sanders talks to Shedeur

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son QB Shedeur Sanders before the Oregon Ducks game, Sept. 23, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BUCKEYES' RYAN DAY RIPS LOU HOLTZ AFTER THRILLING WIN: 'IT'S ALWAYS BEEN OHIO AGAINST THE WORLD'

Here’s how the rest of the rankings shake out.

  1. Georgia (4-0)
  2. Michigan (4-0)
  3. Texas (4-0)
  4. Ohio State (4-0)
  5. Florida State (4-0)
  6. Penn State (4-0)
  7. Washington (4-0)
  8. USC (4-0)
  9. Oregon (4-0)
  10. Utah (4-0)
  11. Notre Dame (4-1)
  12. Alabama (3-1)
  13. LSU (3-1)
  14. Oklahoma (4-0)
  15. Notre Dame (4-0)
  16. Washington State (4-0)
  17. Duke (4-0)
  18. Miami-FL (4-0)
  19. Oregon State (3-1)
  20. Ole Miss (3-1)
  21. Tennessee (3-1)
  22. Florida (3-1)
  23. Missouri (4-0)
  24. Kansas (4-0)
  25. Fresno State (4-0)

Arian Smith can't catch

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith can't catch a pass against UAB , Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Missouri, Kansas and Fresno State entered the top 25 this time around. Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, UCLA, Maryland, TCU, Tulane, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Air Forces, Clemson and Texas A&M also received votes.

