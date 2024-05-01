Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Cougars

College football team to go forward with Houston-inspired blue unis despite NFL's cease-and-desist: report

The Houston Cougars debuted the jerseys at a football game in September

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Cougars will continue with plans to use light blue alternative uniforms for their sports teams, a decision that comes months after the NFL sent the university a cease-and-desist letter claiming that the look was "blatant copying" of the Houston Oilers trademark. 

The university sent a letter to the NFL last month informing the league of its decision to move forward with the jerseys, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday. 

Houston celebrates

Houston Cougars wide receiver Samuel Brown (4) jumps to celebrate a touchdown by Houston Cougars wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV (0) in the first quarter during the college football game between the UTSA Roadrunners and Houston Cougars on Sept. 2, 2023 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas.  (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We literally have a story we can show the city uses it," athletic director Chris Pezman told the outlet at the Big 12’s spring meetings. "This isn’t a reach. This is a layup. We’ve got a very defensible position."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re doing it," Pezman continued. "We’ve reviewed everything and come to the conclusion that we are going to proceed."

Pezman told the outlet that school officials are giving the league "two to three weeks" to respond to their letter. As of Tuesday, the Chronicle reported that the league had not responded to the letter. 

Houston celebrates

Joseph Manjack IV #0 of the Houston Cougars celebrates his reception for a touchdown with Patrick Paul during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at TDECU Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023 in Houston, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS SNAPS BACK AT CRITIC OF HIS SON, BOLDLY PREDICTS HE'LL BE A TOP-5 DRAFT PICK

The issue began on Sept. 2, the Cougars football team wore the light blue jerseys, which they called a tribute to "H-Town Pride." But the league sent a legal notice to the school, believing they were too similar to the Oilers’ "Luv Ya Blue" era — the rights of which are owned by the Tennessee Titans after the franchise’s move in the late 1990s.

In the October letter, first obtained by the Houston Chronicle, the NFL said the university’s "attempt to free ride on the popularity of the NFL and the club violates the intellectual property rights of the NFL and (Tennessee) Titans." 

Will Levis throws the ball in his first NFL start

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans throws the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pezman told the outlet that the university is working on a new design that still pays respect to the city’s football history. A timetable for their release has not been finalized. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.