Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

TCU Horned Frogs

College football star to enter transfer portal, skip team's bowl game

Hoover had been TCU's starter since 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Scott Pioli talks transfer portal, Micah Parsons, 49ers & Brock Purdy | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Scott Pioli talks transfer portal, Micah Parsons, 49ers & Brock Purdy | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Former NFL Front Office Executive Scott Pioli joins Jason McIntyre to discuss the transfer portal, Micah Parsons’ ongoing contract dispute, and the personnel of the San Francisco 49ers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover announced on Thursday he will enter the transfer portal and will skip the team’s Alamo Bowl game against the USC Trojans.

Hoover made the announcement in a statement on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Hoover points at the line of scrimmage

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) points against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, home of the ASU Sun Devils, on Sept. 26, 2025. (Jacob Reiner/Imagn Images)

"First, I want to thank God for the opportunities that he has blessed me with to play this game," the statement read. "I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to represent TCU for an incredible 4 years. It has been a dream to be able to play and graduate from this university and I will forever be grateful for that.

"I want to thank Coach (Sonny) Dykes for giving me the opportunity to play at TCU. I want to thank Coach Briles and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me to be my best on and off the field.

OHIO UNIVERSITY FIRED HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BRIAN SMITH OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH STUDENT, AND ALCOHOL VIOLATIONS

Josh Hoover points at the line of scrimmage

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) sets the play during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

"Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for all of the memories that we’ve shared together. This place has allowed me to meet some of my best friends, and I will always be grateful for that. I’ve prayed about this and decided that I will be entering the transfer portal…"

Hoover has been the team’s starting quarterback since the 2023 season. He’s played in 36 games for the Horned Frogs and racked up 9,629 yards and 71 touchdown passes.

This season, Hoover had 3,472 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes as TCU finished the regular season 8-4.

Josh Hoover talks with an assistant coach

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) talks with associate head coach Kendal Briles during the first half of a game against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He is expected to draw major interest once the transfer portal opens in January.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue