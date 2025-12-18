College football star to enter transfer portal, skip team's bowl game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover announced on Thursday he will enter the transfer portal and will skip the team’s Alamo Bowl game against the USC Trojans.

Hoover made the announcement in a statement on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First, I want to thank God for the opportunities that he has blessed me with to play this game," the statement read. "I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to represent TCU for an incredible 4 years. It has been a dream to be able to play and graduate from this university and I will forever be grateful for that.

"I want to thank Coach (Sonny) Dykes for giving me the opportunity to play at TCU. I want to thank Coach Briles and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me to be my best on and off the field.

OHIO UNIVERSITY FIRED HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BRIAN SMITH OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR WITH STUDENT, AND ALCOHOL VIOLATIONS

"Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for all of the memories that we’ve shared together. This place has allowed me to meet some of my best friends, and I will always be grateful for that. I’ve prayed about this and decided that I will be entering the transfer portal…"

Hoover has been the team’s starting quarterback since the 2023 season. He’s played in 36 games for the Horned Frogs and racked up 9,629 yards and 71 touchdown passes.

This season, Hoover had 3,472 passing yards and 29 touchdown passes as TCU finished the regular season 8-4.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He is expected to draw major interest once the transfer portal opens in January.